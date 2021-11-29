Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Saturday stressed that the march of thousands of Cuban students along with President Miguel Diaz-Canel shows the failure of the US government’s plans to steer chaos and unrest in the island.

On Twitter, the minister invited the US Department of State to observe young people’s support for the Revolution on Nov. 27, when Havana youth mobilized to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the shooting by a firing squad of eight Medicine students in 1871.

“Its illegitimate and illegal destabilizing plan has failed again,” the foreign minister added referring to Washington’s attempts to subvert Cuba’s social order.

Several times, Rodriguez has denounced the ties between political operators in Cuba, foreign agents and the US government to bring about a coup d’état in Cuba.

From the millions of dollars invested in regime change programs to statements by state officials, Washington recently tried to organize an anticonstitutional demonstration in Cuba to call for the end of its political system.

On November 14 and 15, the dates of the illegal demonstration that never happened, Cuban streets were peaceful; children went back to schools; the country reopened its borders and businesses reopened after strict measures to curb Covid-19.

On Nov. 27, tens of thousands of students marched from the stairway of the University of Havana together with President Miguel Diaz-Canel to pay tribute to the Medicine students who were unjustly executed in 1871.