Grenada’s prime minister begins official visit to Cuba on Thursday

Havana, Cuba.- Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, will pay an official visit to Cuba from April 11th to the 14th, according to Cuba’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

During his stay, the distinguished visitor will hold official talks with his Cuban counterpart and carry out other activities of interest.

Mitchell was in Cuba in September 2023 to attend the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China.