Paris, France.- Cédric Quintin,general secretary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT, in French) in the Marne Valley, on Tuesday, advocated for higher pressure in France and Europe opposing the US blockade against Cuba and its extraterritorial scope.

We should act so that there is coherence with the French vote at the United Nations General Assembly to favor the resolution that demands the end of that blockade, which goes through concrete measures of support to our banks and companies and can work with Cuba and not be subject to the laws of the United States, the trade unionist told Prensa Latina.

According to Quintin, the CGT of Valle del Marne will join the initiative the French Communist Party (PCF, in French) will announce to multiply solidarity with Cuba and the struggle against the economic, commercial, and financial siege imposed by Washington for more than six decades.

In mid-January, PCF National Secretary Fabien Roussel said he would launch a proposal to unite associations, unions, and other political forces in a great campaign of solidarity with Cuba and against the US blockade.

The trade unionist highlighted the resistance of the Cuban people and the model of the struggle it represents as an incentive for continued political support and concrete solidarity.