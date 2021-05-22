Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday repudiated the imposition of blockades and other coercive measures against the States, which violate International Law and the United Nations Charter.

Addressing the virtual meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Diaz-Canel expressed his strongest rejection of the unjustified unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States Government on Russia.

The Cuban statesman also denounced the slander campaigns and destabilization efforts against Belarus, as well as the assassination attempt on President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

In his speech, the Cuban head of State expressed gratitude for the permanent rejection by the member nations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) of the US blockade against Cuba, which was tightened even in the exceptional conditions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021-2026 Cuba-EEU joint collaboration plan covers priority areas such as commercial economic activity, financial banks, health and biotechnology, energy, geology and mining, the agro-industrial sector, culture, sports and communications.

According to Diaz-Canel, 32 cooperation actions have been defined, based on Cuba’s economic and social strategy to boost its economy and fight the global crisis caused by Covid-19, and with the National Plan for the economic and social development until 2030.

In that regard, the Cuban president ratified Cuba’s commitment to the decisions and agreements adopted by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the support for the strategic guidelines for collaboration among the EAEU member States until 2025.