Havana, Cuba.- A delegation from the Federation of Cuban Women headed by its general secretary, Teresa Amarelle, is visiting Cambodia today with the purpose of deepening the historic relations between the two countries.

Amarelle and her companions will place special emphasis on exchanging experiences related to public policies in favor of gender equality, and learning about culture and traditions of the country.

The also member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of Cuba’s Communist Party of Cuba and of the Council of State arrived in Phnom Penh from Laos the day before and was received by Long Sophally, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

The top leader of the Federation of Cuban Women reviewed the milestones of friendship and solidarity between both nations and stressed the role of women on that front. In addition, she expressed her satisfaction at being in Cambodia.

According to the program of the visit, Amarelle and her entourage will be received by KitiSangaha Bondit Men Sam An, deputy prime minister of government, and Kantha Phavi, head of Women’s Affairs, among other senior personalities.

The Cuban delegation will also visit training centers for women, as well as production establishments where Cambodian women are protagonists.

Cambodia is the third and final country of a tour of Southeast Asia, Vietnam and Laos being the first.