Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today led the closing session of the 12th Congress of the Young Communist League of Cuba (UJC) at the Havana Convention Palace.

For three days, around 400 delegates and a hundred guests of the forum debated on how to improve the work of the organization and its support to the new generations.

The day before, amendments to the statutes of the UJC were approved, aimed at energizing the life of the organization, consolidating it as a real vanguard, increasing its scope and influence and perfecting its political-ideological work.

Under the slogan “Create your happiness”, this 12th Congress of the UJC celebrates the 62nd anniversary of the organization, founded by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on April 4, 1962, exactly one year after the creation of the José Martí Pioneers Organization.

Also attending the closing ceremony of the congress are the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament), Esteban Lazo, the prime minister, Manuel Marrero, the secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, the commanders of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés and Guillermo García, and the commander of the Rebel Army, José Ramón Machado.