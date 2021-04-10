Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, after the eruption of La Soufrière volcano.

On his Twitter account, the president expressed his support for the prime minister of that Caribbean nation, ‘friend Ralph Gonsalves’, and wished the mountain’s fury to stop.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez offered Cuba’s cooperation, as far as possible, to deal with the phenomenon caused by the volcano.

Also on Twitter, the foreign minister ratified Cuba’s solidarity with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and noted that together with local authorities, they worked on the early and timely evacuation of Cuban collaborators in that country.

La Soufrière started an explosive eruption on Friday, as the culmination of a four-month seismic activity.