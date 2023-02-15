Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel is chairing the Business Forum between delegations from Cuba and Algeria, a meeting to strengthen ties between the parties and boost future trade relations. The forum, which is taking place at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, is part of the Intergovernmental Commission, which opened in Havana on Monday. The business […]

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel is chairing the Business Forum between delegations from Cuba and Algeria, a meeting to strengthen ties between the parties and boost future trade relations.

The forum, which is taking place at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba, is part of the Intergovernmental Commission, which opened in Havana on Monday.

The business forum, which will run on Tuesday and Wednesday, is debating core issues such as prospects and transformations of the Cuban economy, investments in Algeria, including the management of the decentralized one-stop showcase in the city of Oran, and foreign investments in Cuba.

Business opportunities in Algeria and possibilities in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM) in western Havana are also under debate.