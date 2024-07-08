Cuban president calls for creative solutions to challenges during closing of VIII Plenary Session of the PCC

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, has called on the militancy of that political organization to seek and consolidate creative solutions to the country’s complex problems.

When closing the VIII Plenary Session of the PCC, the President of the Republic also pointed out that the meeting, held Friday and Saturday at the Palace of the Revolution (headquarters of the Executive), was characterized by a broad participatory debate, in which the existing level of identity between the issues under debate and the main challenges of the nation.

He considered that the daily difficulties of Cubans are proof of their ability to overcome them with tenacity, effort, talent and unity of purpose. In short, he noted, every day of the Revolution in power against its historical enemy is a victory.

The Cuban president pointed out that the PCC and its leadership have the mission of stimulating, inspiring and mobilizing its militants and the people, aware that only the ideal that involves everyone triumphs.

Diaz-Canel called on political leaders to go to the forefront with the deep conviction that it is only possible to advance by working hard with intelligence and creativity.

During this Saturday’s VIII Plenary Session of the PCC, participants debated sustainable food production, and actions to prevent and confront corruption, crime, illegalities and social indiscipline.

Regarding this last aspect, the Cuban leader highlighted the importance of increasing the rigor of the measures applied to those who commit criminal acts; ensure that the evaluation on these issues in the core of the PCC is increasingly in-depth, and improve accountability.

The Cuban president also pointed to the relevance of consciously analyzing the causes that lead to certain crimes, which in many cases have social origins and are extremely diverse.

According to national television, in the debate on the application of the Law on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security, two years after its approval, the difficulties for its effective implementation were addressed; among them the lack of financing and inputs, and non-payments by producers.

The application of science in food production, and the preferential use of national seeds, were also debated.

The day before, on Friday, the participants in the VIII Plenary Session of the PCC reviewed the state of the economy and the measures to revive it, the progress of vital programs for society and the work carried out by the Political Bureau of the PCC since the previous call of this structure.

The debates emphasized government plans to correct distortions and re-boost the economy, based on projections designed and implemented since last year.