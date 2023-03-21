Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel today advocated that the day for the elimination of racial discrimination be celebrated every day. “According to the United Nations, today is the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. It should be every day. Too great is the world’s debt to the victims of racism. Another world […]

“According to the United Nations, today is the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. It should be every day. Too great is the world’s debt to the victims of racism. Another world #BetterIsPossible,” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

The day is celebrated on March 21 each year in commemoration of the fact that, in 1960, police opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against the apartheid pass law being practiced in Sharpeville, South Africa.

In proclaiming the Day in 1966, the United Nations General Assembly urged the international community to redouble its efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination based on skin color.

According to this multilateral body, the theme for 2023 focuses on the urgency of combating racism and racial discrimination, as this scourge continues to affect people around the world.