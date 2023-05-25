Phnom Penh, Cambodian.- The delegation of the Federation of Cuban Women(FMC), led by its Secretary General Teresa Amarelle, visits the Kingdom of Cambodia and will meet with Minister of Women’s Affairs Kantha Phavi on Wednesday. The meeting will be the main item on the agenda of the FMC delegation, which will conclude its stay here, […]

Phnom Penh, Cambodian.- The delegation of the Federation of Cuban Women(FMC), led by its Secretary General Teresa Amarelle, visits the Kingdom of Cambodia and will meet with Minister of Women’s Affairs Kantha Phavi on Wednesday.

The meeting will be the main item on the agenda of the FMC delegation, which will conclude its stay here, on Thursday, after paying a courtesy visit to Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk.

Exchanging experiences on public policies in favor of gender equality is the leading purpose of this visit of the FMC members, who also have the opportunity to learn about Cambodia’s culture and traditions.

On Tuesday, Amarelle, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and her accompanying delegation visited the northern province of Siem Reap, home to one of the most important archaeological sites in Southeast Asia.

That is where the Angkor Archaeological Park, considered the center of the Khmer Kingdom for centuries, is located.

It consists of dozens of temples, hydraulic structures (basins, dykes, reservoirs, and canals), and communication routes. According to experts, these are testimonies of the progress of an exceptional civilization.

The FMC delegation arrived in Phnom Penh from Laos on Sunday and met with Long Sophally, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Women’s Affairs (MoWA). The latter expressed the pride of the Kingdom’s women in receiving the Cuban delegation.