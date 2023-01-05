Havana, Cuba.- The head of Customs at the José Martí International Airport in the Cuban capital, Jorge Luis Bubaire, affirmed that the agency continues today to confront illicit activities at the border. In 2022, 15 drug trafficking operations were thwarted at that point, which met with the firm hand of the officials and allowed to […]

Havana, Cuba.- The head of Customs at the José Martí International Airport in the Cuban capital, Jorge Luis Bubaire, affirmed that the agency continues today to confront illicit activities at the border.

In 2022, 15 drug trafficking operations were thwarted at that point, which met with the firm hand of the officials and allowed to bring the offenders to justice, said the executive to local television.

Bubaire pointed out that, amid other tasks, we are doing our best to provide excellent service.

Meanwhile, the head of the Customs Legal Affairs Department at the Havana airport terminal, Maidel Torré, said that in the fight against phenomena that could be harmful, there are currently incidents with electronic cigarettes.

These devices are banned in the Caribbean nation because they are considered to promote the consumption of narcotic substances and drugs, on which there is a zero-tolerance policy in the country, he explained.

The specialists talked about the extension until June 2023, of the importation of food, toiletries, and medicines exempted from taxes and without limitations in the quantities, as long as they are not commercial.

This is the largest amount of imports entering the island, and by having this tax exemption, primary actions are reduced and passenger traffic is speeded up, Torré said.

According to Bubaire, 85% of travelers crossing the border in Havana do so through the green channel, which means that they do not pay taxes or undergo the review process.

All this has generated a lot of satisfaction for the families, who thus solve part of their needs amid the current shortages, they said.

The country also extended the delivery of power plants with a generating capacity of more than 900 watts, another provision to contribute amid the difficulties with the generation of electricity in the Caribbean nation.