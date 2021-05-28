Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Foreign Ministry’s General Division for the United States rejected on Thursday statements made by Ms. Julie Chung, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Western Hemisphere at the U.S. Department of State, for their “openly demagogic and interfering” content.

The Division’s Deputy Director-General, Johana Tablada, said that the State Department official remarks “pretend to show concern for human rights while hiding the true purposes of the U.S. government.”

The Cuban diplomat added that “the real objective of this type of statement is to divert attention from the serious violation of human rights committed by the U.S. government against the entire Cuban population, with the insensitive and criminal application of the greatest economic, financial and commercial siege in history.”

Tablada noted that the State Department “does not care about the Cuban people and is not even concerned about those Cuban citizens whom it systematically finances, guides and promotes with high visibility to fabricate illegal destabilization actions and generate a false image of Cuba, pretexts with which it tries to justify its criminal policy of economic blockade.”

Tablada emphasized that “the United States has no moral authority to talk to Cuba about human rights when it was not able to prevent the more than 900 fatal incidents that occurred last year at the hands of police forces in U.S. territory.”

“None of that happens in Cuba,” the diplomat pointed out, adding that neither do the crimes that happen in plain sight in countries whose governments the United States supports with arms and financing.

The Division’s Deputy Director-General recalled that the U.S. Congress earmarks every year some 50 million dollars to interfere in the Caribbean island’s internal affairs and to subvert its constitutional order.

Video Link here https://teveo.cu/media/9qnvFExCWRwfqxT6