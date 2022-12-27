Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Friday that 2022 witnessed the strengthening of ties between the Cuba and its nationals abroad. The foreign minister assured, on his Twitter account, that the ties were evidenced in the business and investment panel at the Havana International Fair, the Regional Meeting of Cuban Residents in Europe […]

Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Friday that 2022 witnessed the strengthening of ties between the Cuba and its nationals abroad.

The foreign minister assured, on his Twitter account, that the ties were evidenced in the business and investment panel at the Havana International Fair, the Regional Meeting of Cuban Residents in Europe (ECRE), as well as other events held in 14 countries.

In another tweet, the head of Cuban diplomacy praised the solidarity campaigns held in several cities around the world in rejection of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

Rodriguez highlighted the support of ‘compatriots living abroad’ who have been the main protagonists of the meetings and pointed out that Cuba will continue with its deamand against the economic, financial and commercial blockade.

The bridges of love and solidarity erected are already indestructible’, he stressed.