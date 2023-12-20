Havana, Cuba.- Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel valued the existence of the Cuban-American joint company Innovative Immunotherapy Alliance SA (IIA) as very significant and an example of the potential in scientific collaboration.

When receiving directors of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center this Monday, Díaz-Canel stressed that the possibilities of scientific, technological, academic and cultural exchange between the Cuban and the North American peoples have enormous potential.

Five years ago, this prestigious American scientific institution and the Center for Molecular Immunology of Cuba jointly created the joint venture IIA.

The Cuban head of state underlined the significance of this Cuban-American biotechnology company. For his part, Dr. Thomas Schwaab, director of Strategic Development at Roswell Park and head of the delegation of American scientists visiting Cuba on the occasion of the IIA anniversary, considered it an honor and a pleasure to meet with Díaz-Canel.

He mentioned that a meeting of the Board of Directors addressed the progress made in the last five years. Among the achievements in scientific collaboration, he highlighted the publications generated and the patents submitted for registration.

The renowned researcher also highlighted the benefits of this joint venture for North American and Cuban patients.

On September 26, 2018, the joint company IIA was created, and was headquartered in the Mariel Special Development Zone.

The biotechnology company has among its products the drug CIMAVax-EGF, a well-known therapy against lung cancer, and three other additional immunotherapy treatments for different tumors, developed in Cuba.

Cuban biotechnologist Ernesto Chico, general director of IIA, told the press that in these five years, the lung cancer vaccine has been brought to the United States, and patients with colon, head and neck cancer have been treated.

He specified that Cuban patients have also benefitted, as samples have been analyzed in the United States, to improve their treatment. In addition, the Americans have donated medical equipment to Cuban hospitals and have trained Cuban doctors in advanced techniques.