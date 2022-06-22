Havana, Cuba.- The 2nd Renewable Energies Fair 2022 on Wednesday begins its activities at the Pabexpo fairgrounds, among them, an exhibition space, national and international keynote speeches and a business forum.

The event, which will last until June 24, has among its objectives to promote foreign investment in Cuba with emphasis on solar energy and biomass, as well as to promote their efficient use in the local development, and in the industrial, service and residential sectors.

Another goal is to support the innovation projects in execution and the promotion of the scientific and technical services of universities and research centers.

According to Energy and Mines Minister Livan Arronte, the event is crucial due to the need to change the energy matrix in Cuba, whose goal is to reach 100 percent participation of renewable energy sources.

For his part, Rosell Guerra, Director of Renewable Energies at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, explained that the event includes a variety of activities, among them, an exhibition fair and keynote speeches by international organizations.

A forum on sustainable energy with presentations on the implementation of the renewable energies and energy efficiency policy and Cuba’s bioenergy atlas will stand out.

Twenty-four exhibitors are participating in the event, including 10 foreign companies, 10 Cuban and six international universities, and businessmen and experts from 29 countries.