Havana, Cuba.- The Regional Startup Workshop on Sustainable Tourism will be held on November 9 and 10 at the Hotel Brisas del Caribe belonging to the Cuban spa city of Varadero.

The project has been developed in Cuba with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Fund for the Global Environment (GEF), and aims at contributing to the sustainability of tourism in Cuba through the integration of the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and the mitigation of climate change, with emphasis on vulnerable coastal-marine areas.

Freddy Morales, national director of the project, explained that the Workshop will allow a visualization of how much has been done to date in relation to sustainable tourism, a task that is inserted within the bases of the National Economic and Social Development Plan 2030 and the state Plan for Confronting Climate Change.

During two work sessions, representatives of tourism in Cuba and authorities from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment will exchange experiences and present results in order to promote sustainable tourism in the country.