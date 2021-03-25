The Cuban Ministry of Industry is currently leading some 200 science and innovation projects, according to a meeting between President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero with experts and scientists linked to the sector.

At the meeting, the Minister of Industry, Eloy Álvarez, presented the concepts for the work in this area and the main results achieved to modernize the national industry in a gradual and sustained manner, according to the Presidency’s website.

The participation of workers in these tasks and the synergies with universities and research centers were other elements addressed during the encounter, where participants stressed the need to seek their own solutions to meet the demands of the economy and society’s strategic sectors.

Among the Cuban industry results are the production of a 3D printer, the generation of fuels through pyrolysis and the production of equipment to generate so-called atmospheric water.