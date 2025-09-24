Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez strongly condemned at the United Nations the ongoing US military deployment in the Caribbean for posing a threat on regional peace.

Excerpts of Rodriguez’s remarks at the Ministerial Meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)—as part of the 80th UNGA Session—reveal that the foreign minister described the US military action—presented as anti-drug ops—a provocation threatening with unleashing a military conflict in this part of the world.

The Cuban government official said that the US deployment constitutes a serious threat to regional peace, security and stability and aggressive show of force attempting against the sovereignty and free determination of “Our America,” according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website.

Rodriguez denounced that the US military deployment violates the UN Charter and the commitment of all 33 CELAC member states, who proclaimed Latin America and the Caribbean a Zone of Peace in 2014.

He called the groundless accusation of Washington linking Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to criminal organizations an “absurd pretext”.

In his remarks, the Cuban foreign minister thanked the historic support by CELAC of Cuba’s struggle for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade and the removal of the island from unilateral and spurious lists