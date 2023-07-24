Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced today that the U.S. government has launched a call for applications that allocates millions of dollars to promote a campaign against Cuban medical collaboration. Through his Twitter account, the Cuban minister pointed out that, without any proof, the U.S. is once again resorting to lies to discredit […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced today that the U.S. government has launched a call for applications that allocates millions of dollars to promote a campaign against Cuban medical collaboration.

Through his Twitter account, the Cuban minister pointed out that, without any proof, the U.S. is once again resorting to lies to discredit the noble humanitarian and solidarity work of his country in support of the health of other peoples.

In a thread posted on the social network, the head of Cuba’s diplomacy also warned that the U.S. government continues its attempts to deprive Cuba of sources of economic income, and encourages, with clearly subversive purposes, the theft of medical personnel trained in Cuba.

Cuba’s foreign minister pointed out that it is legitimate for Cuba and other nations of the world to implement collaborative programs that guarantee and protect the health of their people.

Health is a basic human right and the U.S. government commits a crime by pretending to deny or hinder it with political motives, alerted the minister, who does not offer more details about the aforementioned call.

On May 23, 1963 Cuba carried out the first medical collaboration in Algeria. In the last six decades, more than 605,698 health professionals have served in 165 countries in the five continents.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Health website, since the Henry Reeve contingent was formed in 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, 88 brigades have been sent to 56 countries with 13,467 collaborators, three brigades faced Ebola in West Africa with 265 collaborators and 58 brigades faced COVID-19 in 42 countries.