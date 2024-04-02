Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has warned of the danger to human existence from the adverse effects of natural phenomena, while the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) invents other threats.

“Meanwhile, NATO invents other threats to increase its exorbitant military expenditures and sustain polluting military industries, wasting resources urgently needed for climate financing,” the Cuban foreign minister said on the social network X.

The Cuban government, through its Foreign Ministry, has reiterated its denunciation of the excessive priority given by NATO’s Western member powers to the environmental commitment agreed upon in United Nations forums.

The war alliance increases its military spending every year, formalizing contracts for the acquisition of increasingly lethal weapons that only benefit its arms industry.

The head of Cuban diplomacy recently warned on the same social network that the military carbon footprint of the transatlantic organization increased from 196 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (C02) in 2021 to 226 million in 2023.

These figures exceed the greenhouse gas emissions of 80% of the world’s countries, said Cuba’s top diplomat