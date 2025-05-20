Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and Vietnam have signed an agreement on Monday, establishing a joint venture between the Cuban BCF SA, a subsidiary of BioCubaFarma, and the Vietnamese company Genfarma Holdings.

The signing was carried out in the presence of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of Cuba, and Do Xuan Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Health of Vietnam.

The event was preceded by a meeting between the two leaders, during which Díaz-Canel emphasized that the establishment of the company represents a significant achievement in the field of business and economic-commercial relations between the two countries.

During the signing of the agreement, Mayda Mauri Pérez, the CEO of BioCubaFarma, stated that the joint venture will focus on transferring Cuban technologies for biological and pharmaceutical products, as well as fostering research and development of biological products and cutting-edge medicines in Vietnam.

She also said that the partnership would enable the export of goods produced in Cuba, with the goal of generating revenue that could be used for the development and production of pharmaceuticals for the Cuban population.

Therefore, it is in the best interest of both parties that the company has a global presence, with exports to various countries in Asia and beyond.

Furthermore, she emphasized that the signing of these documents marks the start of a new phase in the collaborative development of projects in the fields of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.