Cuba advances with Chinese collaboration in the use of renewable energy

Havana, Cuba.- The installation of photovoltaic parks in several Cuban provinces with the collaboration of China contributes to the government program to change the energy matrix in the island, currently based mainly on fossil fuels.

According to a television news report, since 2014 the government has been implementing an ambitious and multi-million dollar program to introduce renewable energies, including sugar cane biomass, wind farms, small hydroelectric plants and solar panels.

The installation of three photovoltaic parks donated by the Asian giant, with the capacity to generate four megawatts each, is currently progressing in the provinces of Villa Clara, Ciego de Ávila (both in the center) and Holguín (east).

This form of electrical energy generation will allow the gradual replacement of fossil fuels, in a context of worsening economic activity on the island, hit by the US blockade and the global crisis.

Engineer Rosel Guerra, director of Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, pointed out that the country has 75 solar parks that provide a power of 254 megawatts and save 110 thousand tons of fuel in a year. Likewise, as a result of the use of this clean energy, 360 thousand tons of carbon dioxide are no longer emitted into the environment.