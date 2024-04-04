Cuba accuses the U.S. of using fuels as unconventional warfare against the island

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban government denounced today through its X account that the U.S. government, as part of its Genocidal Blockade, is determined to deprive Cuba of fuel supplies.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez assured that Washington is determined to deprive Cuba of these shipments, an unconventional war measure that violates International Law and cruelly harms Cuban families.

The Antillean nation suffers from a shortage of financing, the sustained increase in the prices of hydrocarbons in the international market and the harsh effects on the national economy of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government for more than six decades.

This unjustifiable policy limits Cuba’s insertion in the world market and its access to products, raw materials and inputs necessary for the development of the economy, which has a direct impact on the limitations for the acquisition of fuels.