Havana, Cuba.- On the occasion of Cuban Science Day, Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, on Monday congratulated workers in the sector and reiterated the will to promote scientific growth in the country.

Cuban science has won a just place of honor in society with its research and results, which have been decisive for national development and the defeat of the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, said the president in X.

Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, sent his congratulations to the scientific community, whose results are the pride of the Homeland and a feat before the world.

The head of Parliament recognized each worker for their commitment and dedication, faithful to the legacy of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro.Through the same social network, Roberto Morales Ojededa, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, described science as a pillar of the revolutionary work.

In his message, he highlighted its decisive role in facing the most difficult moments, saving lives and preserving sovereignty.

On the occasion of the date, Inés María Chapman, Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister, thanked scientists and all those who contribute to the country with science and innovation for their dedication.

Every January 15, since 1990, Cuban Science Day is celebrated to coincide with the anniversary of the speech of the historic leader of the Revolution in which he said: “The future of our Homeland must necessarily be a future of men of science, of men of thought”.