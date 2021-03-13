The first baby girl born in Cuba by a caesarean section while her mother was in a critical condition due to complications related to Covid-19, is at home on Saturday with her relatives.

Not only baby girl Helen, who was not infected with the coronavirus, but also her mother, who has already recovered from the disease, were discharged from hospital and returned home in central-southern Cienfuegos province.

On a television report on Saturday, Maidi Martinez, 33, expressed gratitude to the medical staff and all those who cared for her and her baby. ‘We had the best care, even a lot of emotional support,’ she said.

According to the specialists who assisted Martinez, as a result of the clinical radiological study carried out due to Covid-19 complication, the patient required the termination of pregnancy at 35 weeks’ pregnancy. A multidisciplinary team made the cesarean section at the Manuel Fajardo Rivero military hospital, in the neighboring province of Villa Clara, after Martinez was admitted directly in the Intensive Care Unit on February 28.

The doctors stated that the baby was born on March 4, weighed 5.6 pounds, and from the first moment, she was reported with a favorable and negative progress of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

Martinez’s pregnancy led to the decision to perform a cesarean section, in which the staff of the Manuel Fajardo Hospital and the specialists from the Intensive Care Unit were involved.