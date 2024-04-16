Havana, Cuba.- The Avangenio small business presented the tool Plataformia to a group of national entities, with the purpose of promoting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Cuba, for more efficient technological development.

Elizabeth García Cuesta, director of Technological Development of the Informatics and Communications Business Group, specified that the goal with this tool – available from https://plataformia.com – is to achieve better products for the development of the country in each one of the areas in which companies operate.

In the presentation, Alain Garófalo Hernández, general director of Avangenio, highlighted that “we intend to make the Platform, developed eight months ago, available to all interested parties, when we realized that these generative AI technologies were going to transform the world of “immediately.”

He explained that the platform is developed, in its entirety, by students from the Technological University of Havana, as part of the company-university integration.

This tool has easy access through the API (application programming interface) and will allow to generate texts, chat or create images with AI models. It has services designed for developers, is navigable only from Cuba, and integrates with the Transfermóvil gateway, for service payments.