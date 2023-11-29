Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was received Wednesday by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayedp, president of the United Arab Emirates.

As the first activity in the official agenda, the meeting became a private dialogue, but according to the Cuban president confirmed in his official account on the social network X, during the exchange, the good state of relations between the two countries and the willingness to continue strengthening bilateral political dialogue were confirmed.

Cuba expressed its interest in expanding and diversifying economic, trade, investment and cooperation ties in accordance with the existing potential in areas such as biotechnology, renewable energies, tourism and agriculture, among other important sectors.

This visit, the first by a Cuban president to this Persian Gulf country, ratifies the will of both governments that the cooperation links reach the same level of political and diplomatic ties. Among some examples of this cooperation are the credits offered by the Abu Dhabi Fund for development, which have had a special significance for the Caribbean island, particularly in the water resources sector.

On the other hand, Cuban Radio’s special envoy Angélica Paredes confirmed that the Cuban president’s presence in the United Arab Emirates will make it possible for him to participate in the COP 28 Summit, a conference of the parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change which, at the highest level, will be in session on December 1 and 2.

The Cuban president will also attend the summit of leaders of the group of 77 and China that will evaluate this issue; a summit convened by Cuba, the country that is president of this international consensus group