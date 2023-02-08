Camagüey, Cuba.- All 35 candidates for deputies to the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament) from Camagüey have arrived to distant places and villages in Cuba’s largest region. The schedule of visits began at the University of Camagüey, a crucial space to forge the country’s future and that catapults in its essence of young people’s will. […]

Camagüey, Cuba.- All 35 candidates for deputies to the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament) from Camagüey have arrived to distant places and villages in Cuba’s largest region.

The schedule of visits began at the University of Camagüey, a crucial space to forge the country’s future and that catapults in its essence of young people’s will.

Precisely, one of the candidates, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia, engaged in dialogue with the students of the institution in order to learn about their interests in the process and their dissatisfactions or doubts. It is fundamental for future parliamentarians to know from their voters the concerns that can be transmitted to the National Assembly itself, which responds and represents precisely each sector of society.

In the province that connects central and eastern Cuba, the candidates on Monday started their tours of production centers such as the Raul Cepero Bonilla Packing Plant.

The plant’s trade union got met closer those who will represent them in Cuba’s highest legislative body.

On Tuesday, the delegation will visit private businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology in Camagüey, whose director, Eulogio Pimentel, is one of all 35 candidates for a seat at the National Assembly.