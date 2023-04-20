Havana, Cuba.- The deputies to the Cuban Parliament today reelected Miguel Díaz-Canel as President of the Republic for the next five years, and Salvador Valdés to occupy the vice presidency. The president of the National Electoral Council, Alina Balseiro, pointed out that all of the 462 parliamentarians present at the constitutive session of the 10th […]

The president of the National Electoral Council, Alina Balseiro, pointed out that all of the 462 parliamentarians present at the constitutive session of the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power exercised their right to vote.

She added that of the deposited ballots, 460 were valid and two were left blank; and 97.66 percent of the deputies supported the president’s proposal, while 93.4 percent did so with the vice president’s.

During the presentation of the candidacies, several deputies supported the proposals and praised the qualities of both leaders.

Among other aspects, the work of the president was recognized, as he led the country in the midst of very adverse circumstances, gave priority to collective work, innovation and science.

They also mentioned that the work methods applied, with visits to the territories, dialogue with the population and permanent exchange with representatives of civil society, earned them the respect and affection of the citizens.