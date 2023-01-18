Havana, Cuba.- The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Peter Szijjártó, began a visit to Cuba in which he will hold official talks with Cuban authorities. Szijjártó arrived in Havana for the second time since his appointment. In this occasion he is following a tour through several countries in the American continent. The […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Peter Szijjártó, began a visit to Cuba in which he will hold official talks with Cuban authorities.

Szijjártó arrived in Havana for the second time since his appointment. In this occasion he is following a tour through several countries in the American continent.

The director of Europe and Canada of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Gisela García, is receiving the official, and he is expected to hold official talks during his stay.

In September, last year, Szijjártó met with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez, at the United Nations, during the 77th session of the General Assembly.

On that occasion, agreements were signed for diplomatic training and in educational matters. Both parties also ratified the will in strengthening bilateral political dialogue and promote economic and trade links and also investment and cooperation ties.

During the 38th Havana International Fair, Hungarian authorities stated the interest in increasing collaborative ties in sectors such as water management, agriculture and biotechnology.

Diplomatic relations between Hungary and Cuba were established on September 15th, 1960 in Havana, when the then-Foreign Minister, Raúl Roa, and Cuban leader, Ernesto Che Guevara, among others, received a Hungarian delegation.