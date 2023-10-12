Havana, Cuba.- The Council of State of the Republic of Cuba decided to postpone to the first quarter of 2024 the first process of accountability of delegates to the municipal assemblies of People’s Power, in the XVIII term, which was scheduled to take place between October 15 and November 30, is postponed, by decision.

The National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) informs on its website that the decision is in response to the situation the country is going through with electricity generation, problems with fuel and the affectation of vital services for the population, which could cause disruptions to the fulfillment of the objectives of the aforementioned process.

The communication adds that in order to make up for this exercise, the presidents of the assemblies of the People’s Power in each municipality will establish the necessary coordination so that, during the remainder of this year, the delegates whose activities allow it are released from their work duties, and together with the political, mass and social organizations, increase their link and permanent attention to their electors.

The presidents of the municipal assemblies shall also adopt the necessary measures to maintain a systematic control and analysis of the management of the local administrations, in the midst of the current limitations of resources, in the attention and solution to the approaches, complaints and petitions of the population, concludes the text of the Parliament.