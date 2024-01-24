Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC-PCC) and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel resumed his working tours on Tuesday to check the priorities in the western province of Pinar del Río.he Presidency informs that Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the CC-PCC and the main party and government authorities in the territory are accompanying the president.

The head of state arrived at the new Tobacco Processing Center, V-13-26, in the municipality of San Luis, where he inquired about the working conditions of the workers.

Díaz-Canel continued his agenda at the Casita Infantil ‘Celia Sáchez Manduley’, which benefits the families of the Río Feo Popular Council, and currently houses 20 infants out of the 50 that the facility can receive.

Tobacco producers from the ‘Giraldo Valdés’ Credit and Services Cooperative exchanged with the dignitary, who spoke to them about the prestige of this Cuban product in the world.

The Cuban president arrived at the ‘José Martí’ community of the Urban People’s Council, where families who lived in low-lying areas and were affected by Hurricane Ian, after its passage in September 2022 through the west of the country, reside.