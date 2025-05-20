Díaz-Canel presides over national event for the 130th anniversary of José Martí’s death in combat

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over the event for the 130th anniversary of José Martí’s death in combat in Dos Ríos on Monday morning.

Accompanying the Cuban president are Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Yudelkis Ortiz Barceló, First Secretary of the Party in Granma; and Governor Yanetsy Terry Gutiérrez, along with political and government leaders.

The plaza, in front of the obelisk marking the place where the National Hero died, also welcomes hundreds of Granma residents, who, representing the Cuban people, pay tribute to the Apostle of Independence.

Entitled “I Come from the Sun,” the ceremony explores facets of the life, work, and the relevance of the thought of the Man of the Golden Age.

Facing the Sun, this tribute takes place where the younger generations have a unique role to play with performances by the children’s dance project Arcoíris en Movimiento, members of the Ismaelillo choir, the Corazón Feliz colmenita, and children from the children’s theater project Los Andantinos, bringing the maestro’s verses to life on this morning of May 19th, here where the Cauto and Contramaestre meet.

At the end of the event, they will inaugurate an exhibition hall, erected very close to the obelisk, which will feature interactive techniques to explore the legacy of the founder of the Cuban Revolutionary Party.