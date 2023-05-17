Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated the need to increase food production for the population during dialogues held Tuesday with the authorities of Havana and Camagüey provinces. The president placed the issue as the central axis of the discussions he held this afternoon in both territories in the west and east of the country, […]

The president placed the issue as the central axis of the discussions he held this afternoon in both territories in the west and east of the country, respectively, where he verified the progress of the socioeconomic strategies approved earlier this year to face the complex situation of the country.

Díaz-Canel inquired in the two provinces about the possibilities to produce more food, which would alleviate the needs of the population, and was interested in unblocking issues that hinder that purpose, published the Tiwtter site of the Presidency of the Republic.

The Cuban president was accompanied by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, according to the social network portal.

Similar meetings were also held in the provinces of Matanzas, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del Río, Sancti Spíritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos, located in the west and center of the national territory.