Díaz-Canel attends commemorative ceremony for the 63rd anniversary of the socialist character of the Revolution

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, attends today the commemorative act for the 63rd anniversary of the proclamation of the socialist character of the Revolution.

At the intersection of 23rd and 12th Streets in Vedado, in the capital, the moment when Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz bade farewell to the fallen in the bombings of April 15, 1961, prelude to the mercenary attack on Playa Girón, will be evoked.

Also present were members of the Political Bureau Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC; Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Secretary General of the Cuban Workers Central, and Teresa Amarelle Boué, Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women.

Fidel expressed on that day that this is “the socialist and democratic Revolution of the humble, with the humble and for the humble”.

Also present at the ceremony were combatants of the epic of the Bay of Pigs in which Cuba, with the leader of its Revolution at the helm, defeated the Yankee invasion in less than 72 hours and achieved victory on April 19, 1961.

This was the first military defeat of imperialism in Latin America