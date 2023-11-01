United Nations, United Nations.- The United Nations General Assembly meets Wednesday in plenary session for the first of two days devoted to considering the draft resolution calling for an end to the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

More than 50 speakers will intervene on Wednesday when the forum meets for the 31st time to analyze the impact of the siege imposed against the Caribbean nation and considered the main obstacle to its development.

The proposal, drafted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 77/7 and entitled Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba, will be voted on by the Member States on Thursday.

On that day, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will also address the forum.

The project, presented in October by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, estimates the damages caused by that policy between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023 in the order of four thousand 867 million dollars.

In total, the economic damages based on current prices amount to 159 billion 84.3 million dollars, and to more than one trillion 337 thousand, taking into account the behavior of the dollar against the value of gold in the international market.

The effects of the compendium of measures exceed 405 million dollars per month, which is equivalent to one million dollars every two hours.

According to the text, the period included was marked by the continuous and deliberate application of maximum pressure provisions established during the Donald Trump administration (2016-2020) and the validity of the laws that make up this system of unilateral coercive measures.

At the same time, the Cuba policy confirmed the inertia and immobility of the current administration of President Joe Biden to push for real progress in bilateral relations between Cuba and the United States.

Since 1992, the international community has ratified the rejection of this policy, reinforced to unprecedented levels during the impact of Covid-19 with the marked purpose of strangling the country’s economy to provoke a regime change.

In 2022, the resolution presented by Cuba was approved with 185 votes in favor and two against (United States and Israel).