Havana, Cuba.- Under no circumstance will Cuba allow the persistent aggression of the U.S. government against the country to alter the peace of the nation, President Miguel Díaz-Canel remarked today.

In his official Twitter account, the president also pointed out that Washington’s constant aggressions will not harm “citizen security and the social peace that caracterize our people”.

The head of state’s statements are in reference to the new destabilizing attempts instigated and financed from the northern country, as part of a hostile policy of more than 60 years against the Island.

Recently, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the illegal nature of a march called for next Monday by those he described as internal agents recruited, financed and organized by the U.S. government.

Likewise, he rejected Washington’s interference in the country’s internal affairs, as well as its support to those counterrevolutionary actions, at a time of national celebration after the control of the Covid-19 pandemic and the return to the new normalcy.

Rodriguez Parrilla, the head of the diplomacy in the Island condemned the campaigns encouraged from abroad to subvert the socialist project, the dissemination of false news and hate messages, especially in social networks, to generate the so-called social outburst.

“The U.S. policy against Cuba is destined to failure. Wake up from that dream. It is not going to happen. It has not worked, it does not work and it will never work,” he stressed.