Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday called for strengthening municipal autonomy so that it bears on the transformation of vulnerable communities and citizen involvement.

“Municipal budgets are goal-oriented to these issues, so that municipalities can focus on social agendas, addressing vulnerability situation and the municipality can better manage the financial resources,” the Cuban president stated.

According to a report on national television, Díaz-Canel praised the creativity and resistance of Cubans ahead of adversity.

In spite of the country´s economic shortage, complex scenarios and amid present Covid-19 situation, the neighborhoods are the ones really effected by the US blockade, the Cuban president said.

Díaz-Canel reiterated the political will to strengthen local productive systems and to design a group of public policies closely related to municipal plights.