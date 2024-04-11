Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tours important economic entities in the city of Baracoa, one of Cuba’s most beautiful cities, accompanied by Political Bureau member and Secretary of Organization, Roberto Morales Ojeda.

“We continue touring Cuba. Today, through Baracoa, the beautiful primate city. So we return to Guantanamo, in less than a month, to know experiences of the territory, to think and make together a better country” wrote the also First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba in his X account.

The UEB Derivados del Cacao de Baracoa, Pedro Azahares Cuza (Chocolate Factory), was visited by the Cuban president, where he was interested in the production of this line of great importance for the country’s economy, the use of investments for the modernization of that industry and the availability of raw materials.

Centers related to essential programs within the government and economic plans for 2024, focus the attention of the Cuban president, so the tour prioritizes the exchange with labor groups where it is necessary to adopt alternatives so that the results of this year are superior.