Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday reiterated Cuba’s solidarity with Haiti due to the recent earthquake that caused severe material damage and killed several people in that neighboring nation.

On Twitter, the president said that “Cuba, which gives what it has, not what it has to spare, will always support its Haitian brothers and sisters.”

The president recalled that Cuban doctors, who have provided assistance in that country for two decades, “are well after the earthquake on Monday and immediately rolled up their sleeves to heal the wounds caused by this tragedy.”

Cuba’s solidarity with Haiti has been swift and effective many times, especially after the earthquakes and hurricanes that have recenlty hit this Caribbean nation, as well as during epidemics and other health emergencies.

On Tuesday, Cuban Foreign Minister and Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party, Bruno Rodriguez, expressed his solidarity with the Haitian people and government on Twitter over the damage and victims caused by this earthquake.

Rodriguez also said that Cuban international health professionals who are currently working in that nation immediately went to the areas hit by the earthquake to assist the injured and extend their condolences to the families and friends of the victims.