Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated Monday that for his country it is of utmost importance to expand ties with all member nations of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Speaking virtually at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the head of state assured that the island, as an Observer State, will continue to be actively involved in Eurasian Economic Union events and events to promote mutually beneficial collaboration within the Union.

In this regard, he stressed Cuba’s intention to deepen collaboration in trade and investment in the uncovered areas of the Eurasian market, as an immediate step to deepen economic, trade, financial and cooperation relations with the countries of that bloc.

Likewise, the Cuban president remarked that the Caribbean nation sees the new supranational mechanism of financial assistance to industrial cooperation in the Union as a great opportunity for observer countries, which in our case should allow us to promote joint projects.

Díaz-Canel thanked the Russian government for its invitation to participate in this new meeting and acknowledged his counterpart Vladimir Putin for the effective management of the Eurasian nation at the head of the presidency of the UEE bodies.

The dignitary also ratified the shared will to further expand economic and trade relations with the Slavic giant, especially in the agribusiness and biopharmaceuticals sectors.

He recalled that both parties agree that the development of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and Cuba is the key to creating new value chains and ensuring the transfer of technology for reorientation towards different regions and markets.

He said that the World Youth Festival, to be held in Russia from March 1 to 7, 2024, which will be attended by a representation of young Cubans, could be an excellent opportunity to boost future economic relations.

He also noted that the Third Session of the Cuba-Eurasian Economic Commission Joint Commission, to be held on January 15-16, will be the appropriate scenario to turn into facts the shared interest of continuing and expanding the constructive dialogue for the implementation of joint projects.

Díaz-Canel said that the member countries of the Union will always be able to count on Cuba and its committed contribution as an observer member, from an approach that promotes unity, complementarity and mutual respect within diversity, in favor of the development and welfare of peoples and nations.