Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described the Helms-Burton Act, which the United States has been enforcing for the past 25 years, as “an illegal creation” and “an involution of history.”

Through his official Twitter account, the President wrote, “Today marks the 25th anniversary of an infamy”, about the signing on March 12, 1996, of the law that internationalized the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the island territory.

The law was signed by then US President William Clinton (1993-2001). Because of its extraterritorial nature, it is considered a violation of numerous statutes of international law on political and economic relations.

According to the Cuban head of state, that provision “intends to return us to the colony and slavery.” Therefore, it is “an involution in history,” he said.

Years after its enactment, the so-called Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (Libertad) Act of 1996, as it is also called, maintains its purpose of economically asphyxiating the country and making its development impossible, representatives of the island said in different forums.

Nations and international entities issued statements condemning the law, among them the Non-Aligned Movement, the Community of Caribbean States, and the European Union members.