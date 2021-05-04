Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday condemned accusations by United States officials against Cuba, while Washington keeps the economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean island.

In a message on his Twitter account, the president shared a text published on Cubadebate website, which questions statements by US representatives on the well-being of Luis Manuel Otero, who is supposedly on a hunger strike.

‘What shameful concerns by officials of the most powerful nation on the planet, which viciously condemns more than 11 million Cuban men and women to hunger and shortages,’ the Head of State tweeted.

According to the text, Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs (WHA), on Saturday said that ‘the United States is deeply concerned about the well-being of Cuban activist @LMOAlcantara and urges the Cuban government to take immediate actions to protect his life and health.’

The message was immediately retweeted by Washington’s diplomatic mission in Havana, it adds.

The citizen in question, paid by the US government for his actions through the Cuba programs received by the National Democrat Institute, is being treated in a public health facility, according to Cubadebate, which noted that the tests made on Sunday indicate that ‘the patient’s parameters are not consistent with those of a person suffering from starvation, which indicates there was nutrition and hydration.’