Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, repudiated this Wednesday the extension of the Executive Order that the United States Government has used since 2015 to justify its sustained aggression against Venezuela.

Through his X profile, Rodríguez stated that such a provision has served to apply unilateral coercive measures to the South American nation under the unfounded pretext of being a threat to national security and US foreign policy.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry repudiated the extension of the White House Executive Order, and assured that the people of that country will not bow to pressure from Washington.

US President Barack Obama (2009-2017) signed Executive Order 13692 that declared Venezuela an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy” of the northern country. Such decision established the legal, political and administrative bases for the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against Caracas.