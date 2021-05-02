Havana, Cuba.- Celebrations in Cuba on this International Workers’ Day started early in the morning with a virtual parade and other initiatives.

At Revolution Square in Havana, the customary location for massive parades to celebrate the date, a symbolic event took place before the monument of National Hero Jose Marti, with the attendance of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the general-secretary of the Cuban Trade Union Federation (CTC), Ulises Guilarte.

At the ceremony, the head of the CTC highlighted the protagonism and patriotic commitment of the nation’s working class, immersed in the battle to resist the blockade and the aggressions of the United States amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

We are aware of the demanding and challenging scenario. We recall the conception of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, that only those who fight have the right to triumph, said Guilarte.

Due to the sanitary measures implemented to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, this May 1 is mainly celebrated on social networks. Internet users post messages, images, and videos to express their support for the Revolution.

The main demands of the Cuban workers include the lifting of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba for more than six decades, and the denunciation of its intensification as of 2017, after the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House.

As part of the celebrations, an International Meeting of Solidarity with the Caribbean nation is also being held, with more than 80 representatives of trade union, youth, women’s and political organizations from Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas.