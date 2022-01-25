Havana, Cuba.- As part of the activities for the homonymous literary award, Casa de las Americas on Tuesday invites to reading in charge of poets Jorge Boccanera (Argentina), Rosa Chavez (Guatemala) and Basilia Papastamatiu (Cuba).

These Latin American intellectuals make up the jury that will choose the best works that merit the Poetry category, one of the most sought-after genres in the regional contest that takes place in Havana until January 28.

During the opening of the 62nd edition of the event, Boccanera recalled the use of the poetic language and, in his words, he affirmed that “it has in Latin America and the Caribbean a portentous tradition with precursors such as Jose Marti and Ruben Dario.”

Stretching the rope a little further, we could even see poetry as the counterpart of the current hegemonic discourse that naturalizes a globalized language between the technicality of war, the advertising brochure and the emptiness of the entertainment industry, he said.

The program of activities includes the launching of the 304-305th issue of Casa magazine, as well as the award-winning books in the 2020 edition, as the complex epidemiological situation the world was going through due to Covid-19 prevented its holding last year.