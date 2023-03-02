Havana, Cuba.- Army General Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel received on Wednesday in Havana the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, who is on a working visit to our country. At the meeting, the dignitaries discussed the excellent state of relations between the two nations and their future development, according to […]

Havana, Cuba.- Army General Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel received on Wednesday in Havana the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, who is on a working visit to our country.

At the meeting, the dignitaries discussed the excellent state of relations between the two nations and their future development, according to a national television report.

President Díaz-Canel held official talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during a visit to the Eurasian nation in November last year, in which they analyzed the current state and prospects for the development of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership in the political, economic-commercial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

As a result of the four-day official visit, the Cuban authorities reported the progress in cooperation projects in the Antillana de Acero steel company, oil prospecting and production in Boca de Jaruco, the rehabilitation of the mechanical plant in Villa Clara and the registration of the Heberprot-P drug