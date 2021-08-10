Havana, Cuba.- The United States might speed up an irregular migration from Cuba if continues to tighten its hostile blockade amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a strategy with possible negative aftermaths for current US administration, lawyer José Pertierra warned.

Pertierra, specialist in migration issues, told Mundo 20/20 program aired by Cubavisión International that even though President Joe Biden, on the one hand, implements a plan to preclude people from entering his country through the southern border, he is causing a crisis with respect to Cuba.

‘The US solution to halt the migration flow is to send money to Central American nations to improve infrastructure and create job openings in order to prevent people from entering the United States,’ the Cuban-American analyst enlightened.

However, he stressed, the US government is using the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Cuba as a weapon to ‘tighten its blockade,’ as former President Donald Trump did when he imposed 243 measures to stifle the Cuban economy, a situation that forces a massive illegal emigration across the Straits of Florida.

Even so, ‘Cubans are not going to kick against their government,’ said Pertierra, who recalled this is the same strategy that Washington has been implementing since January 1, 1959.

The Cuban Revolution is not going to be unseated, but with this new US strategy the Biden administration can hasten a massive irregular emigration and that would be a real issue for the US president, Pertierra told José Ramón Cabañas, director of the Center for International Policy Research.

According to Pertierra, the White House strongly believes that Havana will stop the illegal boatlift, although he pointed out that if it does not happen for certain reasons, President Biden would be in trouble.

If Biden were sensible, he would think about improving Cubans´ living conditions to avoid a bigger problem, said the lawyer, adding that humanitarian and emerging measures are in Biden´s hands.