Havana, The People’s Forum, an organization based in New York City, has collected more than 600 donations after launching a solidarity campaign this week to send food to Cuba, the Caribbean nation’s Foreign Ministry said today.

Manolo de los Santos, executive director of the solidarity organization, explained to Granma newspaper that the initiative shows the solidarity feeling of the U.S. people with the Caribbean island, despite the hatred and malice shown by successive governments of his country.

According to De los Santos, several groups have committed themselves to deliver, in the near future, more than 800 tons of wheat flour to the Caribbean island.

From the Internet platforms of the organization he leads, it is expressed that any contribution, no matter how small, will be the main challenge to those who are intensifying the criminal and ruthless economic, commercial and financial blockade.

The executive expressed his confidence that this idea will bring the two peoples, who on countless occasions have known how to reciprocate love and offer solidarity to each other, closer together.

The People’s Forum aims to build unity across historic lines of division, both at home and abroad, and to make socialist ideas available through popular education and the elevation of working class culture throughout the country and internationally.

For more information, or to find out how you can donate, contact: info@peoplesforum.org.